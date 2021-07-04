England manager Gareth Southgate has tasked his charges with going two steps further to win Euro 2020 after they produced a scintillating display to beat Ukraine 4-0.

The Three Lions will face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday for a spot in the showpiece final against either Italy or Spain.

Harry Kane (2), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson got the goals as the Three Lions produced a statement performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

However, Southgate, while delighted has challenged his players to win the whole tournament.

"It's fabulous. I suppose it's still sinking in that it's another semi-final - three in three years," he told the BBC.

We want to go two steps further. I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it.

"It's been a long year for everyone. I'm chuffed the two performances have brought so much happiness to people.

"We've known we had players we needed to look after physically. We've been able to introduce them. We know across seven games the squad is so important, trying to give people a breather at the right time. We learned a lot from Russia in that instance.

"We were trying to balance players with knocks and yellow cards. 'Do we take the centre-back off? Because we've the game sown up he won't need to make a tackle.'

"It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley. Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects England to make the final as a minimum.

“It was the perfect night for English football, a perfect night for England,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“They didn’t concede a goal, they qualified easily and they could rest important players.

They scored three goals from crosses and sometimes small things cause big impacts, and that was certainly the case when Ukraine lost a centre back in the first half. They were free headers and that is not expected at this level.

“Ukraine conceded three poor goals and the second goal killed the game. It became an easy game for England but they did it well and what was important for them tonight is that they didn’t concede a goal.

“That will be an important quality to go to the final and win it. They look more stable, defensively.

“They are still looking for the perfect solution going forward I think but I’m convinced now they will be difficult to stop.

“They go home to London now for the semi-final so it will be difficult to stop them getting to the final.”

