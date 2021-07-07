Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has hailed national team manager Gareth Southgate, saying he is everything a leader should be.

Neville was speaking on ITV after England beat Denmark 2-1 in extra-time thanks to Harry Kane scoring a rebound from a saved penalty.

And the former full-back took aim at the political leaders of the country by praising Southgate, who has been praised for encouraging his players to speak out on social injustices.

"The standard of leaders in this country in the last couple of years has been poor,” Neville said.

Looking at that man there, Gareth Southgate, he's everything a leader should be - respectful, humble, telling the truth, genuine, he's fantastic Southgate.

"He's unbelievable and has done a great job."

Neville's old club team-mate, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane, echoed those statements.

England's coach Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

"England showed courage, character, great leadership. Gareth deserves the credit, he's done a brilliant job.

"England deserved it. Lucky with the penalty, but they deserved it."

Neville went on to stress just how seismic it is for the country.

"We've never done this before in our lifetime. We've had so much pain, so much dismay and so much let down. Now, we're going to a final.

"Honestly, for the next few days the boys have got to focus but we don't have to. For the next few days, this country is going to be absolutely bouncing. It's a holiday. Enjoy yourselves."

There was also discussion as to whether or not it was a penalty that was won by the excellent Raheem Sterling.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Harry Kane of England (obstructed) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021 in Londo Image credit: Getty Images

Both Neville and Keane agreed it was definitely soft.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty.” Keane said.

“It’s unlikely when it went to VAR that they would say it was a clear and obvious mistake. But Sterling got stronger and stronger as the game went on, and when you’ve got people who can go past players it just opens the game. But the penalty was very soft.”

Neville agreed. “If we’re being fair, you’d be absolutely devastated to lose to a penalty like that, it is so soft. But the referees have been consistent in their reluctance to overturn these kind of decisions.”

England will face Italy in the final in the showpiece event at Wembley on Sunday evening.

