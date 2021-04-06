Italy's government has decided that Rome's Olympic stadium can be re-opened to the public for the forthcoming 2020 European Championship, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Health Minister Roberto Speranza has told us that the government scientific advisers will identify the best solutions to allow the presence of the public at the Olympic Stadium in Rome in June on the occasion of the European Championships," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

Turkey and Italy are due to play the opening match of Euro 2020 in Rome on June 11.

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold display against Arsenal shows why he must go to Euro 2020 03/04/2021 AM 22:05

The tournament was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and UEFA, European football's governing body, had asked the 12 host nations to submit plans for allowing fans inside stadiums by early April.

'Seduced' - Klopp helps Liverpool steal star from Arsenal - Euro Papers

Scotland PM optimistic on fans attending Euro 2020

Hampden Park in Glasgow is set to host three Group D games and a last-16 tie in June, and the Scottish Football Association has submitted its plans to UEFA ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

"While these are not final decisions for us, I'm optimistic we'll have matches played here in Scotland with a number of spectators," Nicola Sturgeon told local media. "A reasonably good number of spectators in Hampden for them.

"These are discussions and decisions that need to be made by the appropriate authorities... We have to put our proposals into UEFA and they have to then assess those, and it will be for them to set out the proposals in due course."

Scotland start their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in Group D.

The 2020 European Championship, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic, will take place from June 11-July 11.

Euro 2020 Five subs per game to be used in Euro 2020 31/03/2021 AM 13:57