Leonardo Spinazzola, one of the stars of Euro 2020, will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an achilles injury.

Spinazzola was stretchered off in the 78th minute of Italy's 2-1 win over Belgium at the Allianz Arena. He pulled up after sprinting down the pitch and is now reportedly set to face months on the sidelines.

His Italy teammates chanted his name on the plane on the flight back from Munich.

Sky Italy report he could be out for as long as four months but is dependent on how bad the rupture is.

England striker Alan Shearer praised the performances of the left-back.

He has absolutely (been one of the players of the tournament)," he told BBC Sport.

"We've highlighted him before and after games as he brings so much energy and brings so much to that Italy team defensively, as you saw with the goal-line clearance and also offering a threat the other end."

Gary Lineker tweeted: "Such a shame for Spinazzola. He’s been one of the player’s (sic) one of the tournament."

