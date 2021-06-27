Ivan Perisic has been ruled out of Croatia's Round of 16 tie against Spain on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old scored in Croatia's 3-1 win over Scotland which secured them a place in the knockout stages, but the Inter Milan winger will now spend ten days in self-isolation.

All other Croatia players, staff and members all tested negative.

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 - Does a lopsided draw enhance or devalue the competition? 24/06/2021 AT 17:29

A statement on the Croatian FA (CFF)'s website read: "During Saturday evening, Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perisic has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.

"Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team. All other players, staff and delegation members tested negative.

"National team will be travelling from Pula on Sunday 27 June with a charter flight to Copenhagen, where it plays a round-of-16 match of the UEFA EURO 2020 against Spain on Monday."

Perisic ranks sixth all-time for caps for Croatia, winning his 104th cap against Scotland.

The winner of Spain vs Croatia in Copenhagen will seal a place in the quarter-finals in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

Euro 2020 'More like three cats than Three Lions' – Europe's view on England 24/06/2021 AT 12:13