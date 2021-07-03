Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount are in line to start England’s quarter-final match against Ukraine on Saturday, according to the Telegraph

Despite being one of the most productive attacking players in Europe over the past two seasons, Sancho is yet to start a game at Euro 2020, making just one substitute appearance against Scotland.

The report suggests England are set to revert to a back four after playing a back five against Germany, and the news of a Sancho start is likely to please fans who are desperate to see manager Gareth Southgate play more attacking football, especially against weaker nations.

Manchester United fans will be pleased too, with the Old Trafford club having agreed a £73m deal to bring Sancho to the club from Borussia Dortmund after a long and arduous transfer saga.

Mount is also set to start, having missed the matches against Czech Republic and Germany due to a period of self-isolation.

One of Southgate’s most trusted players, Mount started the first two matches against Croatia and Scotland, and will provide the attacking impetus from midfield in an England side looking to reach their first European Championship semi-final since 1996.

With Mount and Sancho starting, Southgate looks as though he is wary of tournament fatigue and is using the depths of his squad to ensure players are rested and ready for the latter stages, should England progress.

But there will be no room for complacency against a Ukraine side that saw off Sweden and a tricky group stage to progress to the last eight.

