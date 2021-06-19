Joachim Low declared Germany’s 4-2 comeback win over Portugal at Euro 2020 as ‘outstanding.’

The Germans fell behind to an early Cristiano Ronaldo goal, but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, as well as Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz before him, meant there was little concern for the former world champions even when Diogo Jota added a second for Portugal.

The win means Low’s side now have three points from a possible six following their 1-0 defeat to France in their first game of the tournament.

Euro 2020 Low finally discovers the secret of Havertz, and what you can do with width AN HOUR AGO

Speaking after the game, the side’s manager was full of praise for his team.

"Overall it was an outstanding performance from the team, great attitude, great spirit, we had many chances, outstanding," Low said.

He then explained the tactical approach he had used compared to the loss against France.

"We wanted better movement up front. From the start there was tempo, good combinations, from the wings with [Joshua] Kimmich and Gosens... That was our plan and it worked."

Germany’s next game is against Hungary on Wednesday night.

'England fans have right to boo after Scotland draw' – Southgate understands supporters' reaction

Euro 2020 Dodgy form, swirling pessimism: Can old guard revitalise Germany? 10/06/2021 AT 11:33