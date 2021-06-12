Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku admitted that it was difficult for him ahead of Belgium’s game against Russia after what happened to Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder collapsed during the team’s match against Finland and was eventually taken to hospital after being resuscitated on pitch.

There were some concerns about whether or not the Belgium match would happen but it was decided that it would go ahead, with the Denmark v Finland match also being resumed.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 12: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Belgium and Russia on June 12, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Image credit: Getty Images

Lukaku shone, scoring two in a 3-0 win, and he ran to the camera after his first saying “Chris, Chris, I love you.”

Speaking to Sporza after the match Lukaku said “I had a lot of tears before the game. It was difficult to focus.

Other players were affected too. I’m going to contact him. I read that he’s out of danger. I hope he’ll be in good health soon.

“I am happy with the victory, but my thoughts are with Christian.”

In a post-match interview with beIn Sports Lukaku said "I enjoyed the game but for me, it was difficult to play because my mind was with my [Inter Milan] team-mate Christian Eriksen.

"I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him."

eriksen lukaku Image credit: Getty Images

"I cried a lot because I was scared, obviously. You live strong moments together. I spent more time with him than with my family.

"My thoughts are with him, his girlfriend, his two kids and his family."

