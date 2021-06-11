Jose Mourinho says he would not pick his former Manchester United player Marcus Rashford in his England team to face Croatia in Sunday’s European Championship opener at Wembley.

The Roma boss believes Gareth Southgate’s side “can” win the tournament but says it is too much to expect them to lift the trophy. He has named the XI he believes would have the best chance of success, and there are several surprises.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford would be dropped if Mourinho was in charge, with Dean Henderson taking his place - despite rarely working with him while he was in charge at Old Trafford.

But the omission of Rashford is probably the most contentious. The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager says he has to leave him out, as he only sees the forward playing on the left - where he would be reluctant to leave out Jack Grealish.

Can Southgate only pick one of Grealish and Foden?

"Grealish is untouchable and his best position is coming in from the left," Mourinho told talkSPORT

"It creates a situation, because Rashford can only play there. When he plays on the right he completely loses his dynamic, it is totally broken. He is very good on the left, attacking space.

Grealish for me is tremendous in what he creates. He reminds me a little bit, I don't lie, he reminds me of Luis Figo... the way he gets forward, gets penalties, he's very powerful and I like him a lot.

"I would say Grealish on the left, Mount as the number 10 and it's something I like a lot, inverted wingers, so I would play Foden on the right."

‘Jack Grealish is first name on team sheet’

Mourinho believes Henderson would be a more reliable choice for Southgate in goal than Pickford, despite the United keeper having won just a single cap.

"I am a Henderson fan - when I was at United he was a kid, and I tell this story because it shows his nature,” he said.

"He came to my office asking for a loan, he went to Shrewsbury, but this kid said to me then, 'When I come back, I want to be number one'. We looked at each other because we had De Gea and this kid never played one game, but he has had incredible development.

The loans were all very successful. The way United organised them I think United did amazing for him and he did amazing for himself. He has this arrogance in him, this trust and belief which I think an England goalkeeper needs.

Having openly criticised Luke Shaw during his time at United, it is probably no surprise that Mourinho has given Ben Chilwell the nod at left-back, rating the Chelsea defender as a better defender.

"I wouldn't think twice. He is intelligent, he covers the space, is dangerous in attack, good in the air and at set-pieces."

On Shaw, Mourinho said: “He had a good season, clearly an evolution in terms of emotionally and professionally, but I think Chilwell has something more, especially with the ball, the way he thinks. He is very calm under pressure. I like Chilwell a lot."

Mourinho’s England XI to face Croatia (assuming Harry Maguire is not fit to start): Dean Henderson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden; Harry Kane.

