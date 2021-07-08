Denmark were furious with the decision to give England a spot-kick when Joakim Maehle was adjudged to have fouled Raheem Sterling.

The decision was checked, but it was deemed not a clear and obvious error from the referee and so there was on-field review.

The penalty would prove the decisive moment with Harry Kane scoring from the rebound and England holding out to win the game.

Former Arsenal boss and FIFA chief Wenger was not happy with the decision and said at the very least the referee Danny Makkelie should have been given the chance to overturn his call to award the penalty.

"No penalty," Wenger told beIN SPORTS. "I don't understand why they don't ask the referee to have a look at it.

In a moment like that, it's important that the referee is absolutely convinced that it was a penalty. It was not clear enough to say: 'yes it is,' and at least he should have had a look on the screen.

"I don't know why the VAR didn't ask him to go. For me, it was no penalty, no. I think that VAR has let the referee down, not Denmark. Denmark is a bit unfortunate.

"I understand that it's difficult for the referee, but he must have a look at it."

Sterling himself was asked about the decision, but insisted it was an obvious penalty.

'I am extremely proud' - Kane reflects on England's historic night

He said: “I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty.”

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand hit out at the decision, saying it was bitterly disappointing for his side to be undone by a controversial call.

Replays showed there was a second ball on the pitch when Sterling went over, but protests from Denmark players were waved away.

"We're just very disappointed that we were so close to the final,” he said.

We're disappointed it was decided that way. It was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty, and that annoys me right now.

"We're disappointed, we're very disappointed.

"It's one thing to lose a game, that happens, but losing this way is just a disappointment, because these guys have fought a lot.

"It's bitter; I think we have to digest this before we can describe these feelings, but it's a bitter way to leave a tournament."

