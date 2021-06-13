Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has slammed the decision to restart Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener with Finland following the traumatic scenes involving Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan star needed emergency medical CPR treatment after collapsing on the pitch just prior to half time before being rushed to hospital.

However, Schmeichel, who was a hero of Denmark’s fairytale Euro 92 triumph and whose son Kasper is the current national team stopper, felt it was the wrong move to finish the game. He said:

It's a ridiculous decision by Uefa. They should have tried to work out a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion, and they didn't."

He continued: "That would be the worst two hours in my time in football. Something terrible like that happens and Uefa gives the players an option to go out and play the game or come back at 12pm on Sunday. What kind of option is that?

"The result of the game is completely irrelevant. I mean, how can you play?"

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted it was a tough situation to deal with in his post-match media duties. He said: "It was a traumatic experience. We talked about those feelings and it would've been OK to say 'no' if they didn't want to play.

"Some of them were not able to play, some were ready. It's not normal to play such a game when one of your friends is suffering with a heart issue."