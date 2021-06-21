Football

Euro 2020 - 'Play Jack Grealish and give Jadon Sancho a chance' - Gareth Southgate urged to make changes

In the latest Eurosport x The Beautiful Game show, Buj and Dot are joined by Eurosport's own Ben Snowball. The team break down what exactly went so wrong for Gareth Southgate and England in their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley. Gareth Southgate MUST use his bench with England's wealth of attacking options and make the changes that are so needed during matches, according to the team.

00:01:42, an hour ago