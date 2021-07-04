Jose Mourinho has praised Luke Shaw for stepping up for England after the Three Lions swept Ukraine aside to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Mourinho has been a loud critic of Shaw in recent years having coached him at Manchester United and the head coach even branded the full-back’s crossing ability in a narrow win over the Czech Republic as ‘dramatically bad’.

But the Portuguese has now changed his tune somewhat after Shaw impressed against Ukraine.

"The question now is whether England need to play a back three like they did against Germany (v Denmark)," Mourinho told talkSPORT

My answer is no they don't. I think the back four is really solid. Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.

"Kyle Walker is having an amazing tournament,” he continued. “The two centre-backs are very solid.

“So the back four, with the amazing tournament the two central midfielders are having, is more than enough to control Denmark defensively.

"Then you have four players who can decide the creativity of the game, and I think it is there where Gareth (Southgate) may have some doubts."

Shaw provided two assists in the win over Ukraine and the left-back admitted recently the continued criticism from Mourinho has often baffled him.

The England international was asked again about Mourinho after the Ukraine match, but Shaw shrugged off the question.

“No, look, it doesn’t matter," Shaw said.

I think Jose has his opinion. He’s obviously working for talkSPORT. It’s freedom of speech and he can say whatever he likes.

“I just keep going, keep my head down, like I said, ignore everything and just focus on what’s going on inside the camp.

“My main objective is to help England. No matter what, I’ll give everything for them and I’ll keep on doing that.”

