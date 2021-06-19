Germany’s Euro 2020 campaign got going in earnest with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Portugal in Munich.

Germany dominated the first half but were hit with a sucker punch after 15 minutes when Portugal broke quickly to create a tap-in for Cristiano Ronaldo. They recovered towards the end of the half though, applying enough pressure for Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro to divert the ball past Rui Patricio to give Germany the lead.

In the early stages of the second half the Germans took over. Robin Gosens set up Kai Havertz for the third, before converting a Joshua Kimmich cross soon after for the fourth. Diogo Jota pulled one back for Portugal, before substitute Renato Sanches hit the post with a long range drive towards the end.

All four teams in Group F could still qualify for the knockout stages on Wednesday night. Portugal will stay in Munich to face France, while Germany travel to Budapest to take on Hungary.

More to follow.

