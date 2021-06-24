England have suffered another Covid-19 scare after a reporter was sent home from their training base following a positive test.

The journalist and a cameraman - both from Sky Sports - were asked to leave the camp, with preparations for the last-16 tie against Germany on Tuesday in full swing.

England are confident there will be no positive tests within the squad despite the scare.

Transfers PSG agree record deal to sign Hakimi ahead of Chelsea - report 5 HOURS AGO

“A reporter is isolating in a hotel and awaiting the result of a PCR test,” Sky Sports said.

“The camera operative tested negative and has left St George’s Park to self-isolate.”

Medical staff at the Three Lions’ camp have kept the media away from direct contact with communications officers and players after identifying the press as a potential risk to the security of the biosecure bubble.

The reporter’s positive test is not expected to affect the players or the coaching staff.

'More to come from us' - Southgate praises England and 'fabulous' Saka

Scotland announced Gilmour had tested positive for coronavirus and, although none of their squad were required to isolate, Mount and Chilwell were separated from the England group as a precaution.

England beat the Czech Republic without the pair and Mount and Chilwell could be forced to sit out of the Germany game as well.

The FA have asked Public Health England if Mount and Chilwell can take part in socially distanced training with their team-mates ahead of the clash with Germany.

Mount and Chilwell are out of isolation on Monday and Gareth Southgate is eager to have them available for selection for the Germany match at Wembley.

'Southgate continues to baffle us there' - Why no Sancho for England?

Southgate is holding out hope Mount and Chilwell can be involved as long as they continue to return negative tests.

"We think the quarantine ends midnight of match day," Southgate told the BBC after the victory over the Czechs.

"What we don’t know is how much training they can do and what might be possible. They can obviously train individually and we think there might be a period where they can train in groups distanced, but I’m not sure they can join in the whole group.

"So the reality is it’s really complicated for them to start in the game next week."

Euro 2020 Grealish or Saka? Neville selects his England XI for Germany showdown 6 HOURS AGO