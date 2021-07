Football

Euro 2020 - 'Saka is definitely nailed on to start!' - Is Arsenal man a lock to face Ukraine?

In the latest collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game podcast the team look ahead to the match between England and the Ukraine on Saturday. Is Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka a lock to start against Andriy Shevchenko's side? And if so who will be the third part of the trio behind Harry Kane along with the Arsenal man and Raheem Sterling.

00:00:47, 42 minutes ago