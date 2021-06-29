An unbelievable late header from Artem Dovbyk – scored in injury-time of extra-time – sent Ukraine into their first-ever tournament quarter-final. They now travel to Rome, where they’ll meet England on Saturday, while Sweden – who fought and defended resolutely after Marcus Danielson was sent off – go home.

The first half started slowly, but livened up after 20 minutes or so and on 27 Ukraine took the lead, Oleksandr Zinchenko driving home after good work from Taras Stepanenko and Andriy Yarmolenko. Naturally, Sweden then turned it up, but found clear-cut chances hard to come by – until, on 43 minutes, Alexander Isak found Emil Forsberg, who clattered home a drive – with the help of a deflection – that gave him his fourth goal of the competition.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half, both hitting the woodwork – Sweden twice – but as the players tired, bodies strewn about the pitch, penalties looked the only possible outcome. But then on 100 minutes, Danielson lunged for the ball, and though he got it, he clattered Artem Beslin in the follow-through and the ref was forced to send him off, while Beselin limped off.

This, though, galvanised Ukraine – eventually – and with second left, Zinchenko planted a perfect cross onto Dovbyk’s head, and a game of exquisite strangeness ended in spectacular style.

TALKING POINT

Sweden have defended well throughout this competition, and their ability to do that almost earned them a quarter-final spot. It’s a good quality to have, and can be said of fewer teams than ever before. But it’s not one a team should want to rely on, and Sweden are guilty of doing unnecessarily.



It’s not always been the case, but they now have the players to cause any team problems – Emil Forsberg, Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski. But to get the most out of them, in games that they should win – games like tonight – they need to alter their approach.



In too many periods of play and especially in the opening 20 minutes, Sweden were too passive, and Ukraine punished them for it, going ahead. Then again, in the second half, they didn’t push for the win and were punished by the red card, which ultimately cost them the match. Playing cautiously has been successful for Sweden for quite some time, but nevertheless it’s time for a rethink.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Oleks Zinchenko (Ukraine) Scored a fine goal, made the greatest goal in his nation;s footballing history.

