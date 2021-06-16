Marcus Rashford says he is happy to be a squad player at Euro 2020 for England, although admitted that he was disappointed to have started on the bench for his country’s win over Croatia on Sunday.

Manchester United forward Rashford came on during the second half of the 1-0 Group D win at Wembley, and is hoping to start in England’s second game of the tournament against Scotland on Friday evening

"Of course, every single player wants to play, but only 11 can start and when you've got a talented squad of 26, there's going to be a lot who are going to miss out," Rashford said in Wednesday’s press conference.

"But whether you are on the bench or starting, it's clear you need everyone in order to go long distance in a tournament.

"It's about being ready and working hard in training and in the games when you get a chance. You have to move on and I'm just happy the team got three points.

You have to be professional about it. As a player, it's natural to be upset because you want to play every game. But you can't put your head down and start sulking because it doesn't have a good effect on the team."

Rashford was appointed MBE in October 2020 as a result of his campaign against child food poverty, a cause that the 23-year-old continues to champion.

The United forward, along with the entire England squad, have stuck by the anti-racist message of kneeling ahead of each game of their games – with Scotland set to join the English by taking a knee ahead of kick-off on Friday evening

And Rashford says that the message – which was greeted by boos in each of England’s warm-up matches before the tournament – is one that the players are keen to make in-front of as many eyes as possible.

"It's an important message and if you want to spread important messages, then there is no better place to spread it than on the biggest stage,” he said.

"It is why we continue to take the knee so for them [Scotland] to take the knee too is definitely a good thing.

"Hopefully it will help spread the correct message and have a big influence on people around the world."

