Football

Euro 2020 – The Harry Kane dilemma: Rest him or play him into form?

In the latest episode of the collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game Dotun Abijoh and Deji Odedina ponder what to do with Harry Kane. Should the England captain keep starting or be allowed to have a rest after winning the opening game of Euro 2020 by beating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday.

00:02:11, 39 minutes ago