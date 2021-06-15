Euro 2020: The teams graded - how each country performed in their opening game, as Portugal, France, England impress
Were Italy the most impressive team in the opening round of group fixtures at Euro 2020? Or did Portugal, England, Netherlands or France show more tournament-winning potential? And who were the most disappointing team thus far? We grade every nation on the strength of their opening performance.
Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between Netherlands and Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on June 13, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Roberto Mancini’s side looked very lively in the tournament opener, dispatching a disappointing Turkey in the sort of fashion that suggested they will beat far better teams as the competition progresses.
Wales
Grade: B-
The Welsh would have certainly taken a point against Switzerland before the game, and it was a boost that Kieffer Moore hit his stride with such a fine headed finish.
But the lack of impact from Gareth Bale was a concern.
Gareth Bale of Wales applauds the fans after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Wales and Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan
Image credit: Getty Images
Switzerland
Grade: C
Switzerland will still rate their chances of getting out of the group, but they won’t go much further than the round-of-16 if their off-colour display against Wales was anything to go by.
Turkey
Grade: F
Tipped by some as dark horses before the tournament, Turkey didn’t turn up against Italy.
More winnable games await for the youngest squad in the tournament, but Wales and Switzerland are no pushovers and they will need to show a lot more intent if they are to avoid a group-stage exit.
Group B
Belgium
Grade: B+
The top ranked side in world football weren’t given much of a test by Russia in their opening game, but what they did show was the sort of form that should worry everybody else in the competition.
And with Romelu Lukaku already amongst the goals, Roberto Martinez’s side will always have a chance.
Finland
Grade: C
It’s very hard to read much into Finland’s win over Denmark given the circumstances surrounding the match. But they should now qualify and we will learn what quality they have in the remainder of the group.
Denmark
Grade: A
Football takes a back seat when something like the Christian Eriksen incident happens.
It is to Denmark’s immense credit that they have carried themselves with such dignity after being put in such an emotionally difficult situation.
Russia
Grade: E
The less said about Russia the better. The slip in standard from their home World Cup in 2018 to what we saw against Belgium was stark.
They will need to show an awful lot more against Finland and Denmark.
Group C
Austria
Grade: C
Tougher tests await for Austria after their opening win over North Macedonia, but they showed plenty of attacking threat in that win, and will have been watching with interest as the Dutch and Ukrainians showed defensive vulnerability in their meeting.
The big questions over whether Gareth Southgate has found the right formula with this group of players won’t be answered until the knockout stages.
Croatia
Grade: D-
Father Time is catching up with this great era of Croatian footballers and they looked a shadow of the side that reached the World Cup final during their loss to England.
Scotland
Grade: C-
Oh Scotland. The 23-year wait for an appearance at a men’s major tournament didn’t exactly end as the Tartan Army had hoped.
And there is a real fear that the Czech Republic game was the one that Steve Clarke’s side simply had to win if they were to progress from Group D.
But Scotland played some tidy stuff and still have a chance.
Kieran Tierney missed Scotland's defeat to Czech Republic
Image credit: Getty Images
Group E
Slovakia
Grade: B
The win over Poland was quietly one of the biggest results in the opening round of games, and Slovakia were worth their win too.
They will hope to follow the Swedish blueprint and dominate Spain defensively, but Sweden vs Slovakia has the potential to be a tough watch.
Spain
Grade: C-
What was that from Spain? To have 85% possession and look quite that average in attack was severely disappointing from Luis Enrique’s side.
On another day the finishing may have been better… but also on another day Sweden might have punished them with some of those golden counter-attacking chances.
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Spain gives instructions to Pablo Sarabia of Spain during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group E match between Spain and Sweden
Image credit: Getty Images
Sweden
Grade: B-
It wasn’t pretty, but my word it was effective. A point against Spain was always Janne Andersson’s plan, but it was nevertheless disappointing to see him take off Alexander Isak when the youngster had shown the potential to actually go and win the game against the odds.
Poland
Grade: E
Poland and major tournaments just don’t seem to go together. Robert Lewandowski and his colleagues are facing the prospect of another group stage exit in a tournament where they would really have fancied their chances of a last-16 game at the very least.
Group F
Portugal
Grade: A-
The defending champions have a really talented group of players and a completely different feel to the side that won in 2016.