UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings following the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

European football’s governing body has hit the Football Association with four charges for the invasion of the field by an England supporter, throwing of objects by spectators, disturbance during the Italian national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.

A statement from UEFA read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Euro 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and, played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London.

"Charges against The English Football Association:

"Invasion of the field of play by its supporters - Article 16(2)(a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

"Throwing of objects by its supporters - Article 16(2)(b) DR

"Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

"Lighting of a firework by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.

"Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.”

The Euro 2020 final, which Italy won in dramatic style on a penalty shootout, was overshadowed by unsavoury scenes in and around Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s team took the nation on a brilliant journey, but a small element caused chaos on Sunday.

The majority of the charges levelled at the FA refer to incidents within the stadium, but there were disappointing scenes outside the ground as thousands descended on the area prior to kick off.

Before the charges were handed down by UEFA, the FA confirmed it would conduct its own review of the incidents that happened in and around Wembley.

