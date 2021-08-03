UEFA have begun disciplinary proceedings against the FA following the behaviour of England fans at the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley last month.

Thousands of ticketless supporters were reported to have breached the security gates of the stadium ahead of kick-off, leading to concerns over safety.

The decision follows an investigation by UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector surrounding the events both in and outside the national stadium.

A UEFA statement said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector into the events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters.

"Further information on this matter will be made available in due course."

The FA were also hit with four charges in the aftermath of the final , which Italy won on penalties, for invasion of the field of play by supporters, throwing of objects, booing during the national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.

A total of 45 arrests were made on the night of the final with 19 police officers injured. UEFA have yet to confirm a punishment but if they opt for a harsh one England could be forced play behind closed doors.

The FA was also fined 30,000 euros after a laser pointer was shone at Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's semi-final win over Denmark at Wembley.

