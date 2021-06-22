UEFA have rejected a request from Germany to display rainbow lights ahead of their Euro 2020 game with Hungary.

Germany are in second place in Group F and a win against Hungary would make sure of a top-two finish in their group.

Hungary need a win against Portugal to stand a chance of moving forward to the next round, but the match is a talking point for more than just football.

Euro 2020 UEFA halt investigation into Neuer armband YESTERDAY AT 19:01

Germany’s captain Manuel Neuer was on the cusp of being investigated by UEFA for the political implications or otherwise of a rainbow armband worn in his past three appearances for the national team. The armband was a support of LGBT+ rights, and was seen in the context both of Pride Month, and the chances of Hungary being awarded more games in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Hungary recently passed legislation that would ban what politicians interpret as promotion of homosexuality and gender change. The country, led by Victor Orban, is regarded as less democratic than many of its EU peers and is under pressure for its human rights track record.

Germany had asked to display rainbow lights ahead of their game on Wednesday, a request UEFA have turned down, saying:

Given the political context of this specific request – a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must decline this request.

'Germany were predictable' - Portugal boss after losing 4-2

Euro 2020 Dodgy form, swirling pessimism: Can old guard revitalise Germany? 10/06/2021 AT 11:33