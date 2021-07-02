Jack Grealish has hailed ‘unbelievable’ Harry Kane as the best player he has ever played with.

Kane is a prolific goalscorer at club level and got his first goal for England at Euro 2020 in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

The striker has come in for criticism for his performances at Euro 2020, but Grealish insists the England captain is second to no one.

"It is obviously good to get your first goal at a tournament, especially when all you lot would not shut up about it," Grealish said.

"It is obviously good. To get his first one, he will be buzzing but no one in there would ever doubt.

He is the best player I have ever played with. He is unbelievable. He is an unbelievable professional on and off the pitch.

"When you see him around the place, this is why he is England captain. The thing that sticks out is that he is not just a goalscorer.

"There are players from the past who just scored goals, goals, goals. In my opinion he will break the Premier League one and the England one but he is not just a goalscorer. He is unbelievable.

"Like when he drops deep and finds passes and puts it through people's legs.

He is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing for him that he has obviously got the first goal and hopefully for all of us there are many more to come.

England take on Ukraine in Rome in the quarter-finals on Saturday and the Three Lions are favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

After getting on the scoresheet against Germany, Gareth Southgate is backing Kane to bag even more goals and emulate the likes of Alan Shearer.

“I played with Alan in ’96, and the change in him once he got that goal [against Switzerland] … ” Southgate said.

“I remember being in China and Alan not scoring [in the final warm-up game against China]. It was another game without a goal and you could sense how it was for him.

“So Germany will be a high release for Harry – there is no question about that.

We know with Harry and Raheem … their goalscoring record with us has been immense.

“We cannot just expect Harry to be the one to deliver so Raheem has weighed in at a crucial moment and is looking electric but if we can get Harry scoring as well that is great for us as a team.”

