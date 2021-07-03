England put in an incredible performance as they breezed past Ukraine 4-0 in their European Championship quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico.

In a game where many England fans were nervous before kick-off, the opening minutes of both halves would calm all nerves: Harry Kane netting three minutes in, and then doubling his tally with a poacher's header from a Luke Shaw cross.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson would add to the team tally with towering headers from set plays; with Shaw again turning provider, feeding his Manchester United colleague with a sumptuous delivery, before the returning Mason Mount whipped in a delicious corner for super-sub Henderson to flick home.

New Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho impressed on his first start of the tournament replacing Bukayo Saka on the right, and Raheem Sterling was also exceptional as he tormented Oleksandr Karavaev down the Ukrainian right, with Shaw a constant threat on the overlap, freed up by Sterling's inward bursts drawing away two defending bodies.

The defensive quintet were sound - Jordan Pickford had a mere two saves to make, one each from Roman Yaremchuk and Yevhen Makarenko, as the Ukrainians struggled to look like scoring.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't muster any sort of creativity for the underdogs, but the Three Lions march on relentlessly, doubling their goals tally for the tournament in one game. Denmark are what stands between England and a major final - surely they can't?

TALKING POINT - IT'S NOT COMING HOME... SURELY NOT?

Many negative England fans thought that the performances prior to this game, no matter how positive the result and the number of clean sheets, were sub-par. They were right.

But the Germany game gave them hope, but that was dashed in classic style before kick off, but rested once more as Kane struck to ease the tensions between fanbase and management.

The attacking play was fluid and the pressing game was constant, and the gameplan was a simple one: control the game, blow them away.

Sancho and Sterling were supported superbly by the flying full-backs, and captain Kane gobbled up his service, as he found his shooting boots once more to fire the Three Lions into the last four.

PLAYER RATINGS

Ukraine: Bushchan 6, Zabarnyi 5, Kryvstov 5, Matvienko 5, Karavaev 5, Sydorchuk 5, Shaparenko 6, Zinchenko 6, Mykolenko 6, Yarmolenko 5, Yaremchuk 6, Tsgyankov 6, Makarenko 5.

England: Pickford 6, Walker 7, Stones 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 8, Rice 6, Phillips 6, Sancho 7, Mount 6, Sterling 8, Kane 8, Henderson 7, Trippier 6, Rashford 6, Bellingham 6, C-Lewin 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUKE SHAW, ENGLAND

Another exceptional performance from an unsung hero.

He pocketed Yarmolenko, Ukraine's main attacking outlet, bagging two assists in the process, with a complete performance that leaves England supporters baffled as to why he didn't start immediately against Croatia in the opening game.

He was composed in possession, supported Sterling brilliantly, and deserves all his plaudits that he will surely get. Outstanding display.

KEY MOMENTS

4': GOAL! The perfect start! Sterling darts inside off the left and slides a wonderful reversed ball into Kane, who finishes with aplomb!

17': A pass from Maguire sells Walker short, and Walker's following pass back for Stones is stolen upon by Yaremchuk, who drives into the box... and Pickford saves! Corner, Ukraine.

33': Sterling does exceptionally to get around the outside of Kavamaev, pulling it back... it falls for Rice! Big save from Bushchan!

46': GOALLLLLL!!!! Shaw with the delivery...Maguireeeee!!!!!! It's two!! A towering header, thoroughly deserved.

50': GOAL!!!! Harry Kane at the double, England at the triple! A great drive from Mount into the left half-space, feeding Sterling, who has the awareness to pick out Shaw on the overlap, and Shaw's cross finds the talismanic captain, who nods it home with ease. 3-0. Game over, surely.

63': GOALLLL!!!! From the resulting corner, it's the supersub, Jordan Henderson! The near post run, flicked into the far corner. 4-0. Amazing.

KEY STAT

