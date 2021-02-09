It may be a year later than planned, but we can now look forward to Euro 2020 taking place this summer.

We’re still not sure how many fans will be able to attend games on account of coronavirus restrictions which remain in place, but that won’t detract from the action as Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team-mates look to defend the title they won five years ago.

When is Euro 2020?

The tournament gets underway on June 11, with Turkey facing Italy, and the action is unrelenting until the final on July 11.

Where is it?

The easier question would be, where is it not?

With Euro 2020 the 60th anniversary of the European Championship, then UEFA president Michel Platini wanted to celebrate with the whole continent so it was decided that 12 cities in 12 countries would play host to the event.

Amsterdam (Netherlands), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bilbao (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland), London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy) and St Petersburg (Russia) are the 12 host cities, with the semi-finals and final slated to take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

What are the groups?

Group A : (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

: (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland Group B : (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

: (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia Group C : (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

: (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia Group D : (London/Glasgow): England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

: (London/Glasgow): England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group E : (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

: (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia Group F: (Munich/Budapest): Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Euro 2020 schedule

It’s a feast of football, with two or three games a day up until the final round of group matches.

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (20:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (14:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (20:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (14:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (17:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dublin)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (20:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (17:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (20:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (14:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (17:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (20:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (14:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (20:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (14:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (17:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (20:00, Bilbao)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (17:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (17:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (17:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (20:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (20:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (17:00, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (17:00, Dublin)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (20:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest)

The top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (17:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (20:00, Bilbao)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (17:00, Dublin)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

FINAL

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

How to watch?

UK viewers can split their time between the BBC and ITV. The two terrestrial broadcasters share coverage, with each taking picks of games all the way to the final when both will cover the showpiece event.

Previous winners

Ronaldo’s Portugal are defending the title they won in France in 2016, but there have been 15 previous editions of the tournament.

1960: Soviet Union

1964: Spain

1968: Italy

1972: West Germany

1976: Czechoslovakia

1980: West Germany

1984: France

1988: Netherlands

1992: Denmark

1996: Germany

2000: France

2004: Greece

2008: Spain

2012: Spain

2016: Portugal

Odds

Brace yourselves people, the bookies think we may finally see an end to 55 years of hurt as England head the market in most lists.

England - 23/4

Belgium - 6/1

France - 31/5

Germany - 8/1

Spain - 8/1

Netherlands 21/2

Portugal 12/1

Italy - 25/2

Croatia - 39/1

Denmark 80/1

Poland - 100/1

Switzerland 100/1

Turkey - 109/1

Russia - 119/1

Ukraine - 119/1

Sweden - 125/1

Austria - 150/1

Wales - 150/1

Czech Republic - 200/1

Slovakia - 250/1

Hungary 300/1

Scotland 300/1

Finland - 500/1

North Macedonia - 750/1

(Odds are best price on each country from the leading UK bookmakers on February 9, 2021)

