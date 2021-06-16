Sixteen teams will reach the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

The top two in each group will all progress, with the final group games scheduled for June 23.

And four of the six third-place teams will also qualifty from the group stage.

If points can't separate teams in then progress will be decided via by the following categories, in this order: Goal difference, Goals scored, Wins, Lower disciplinary points total, European Qualifiers overall ranking.

Here are the nations who have qualified for the tournament's round of 16 so far.

Group A

Teams

Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Turkey

Qualified

Italy

What can still happen:

Italy became the first team to secure a last-16 spot thanks to their 2-0 win over Switzerland in the second round of matches, a result that took the Azzurri to six points from two games.

Wales are assured of finishing at least in the top three in Group A, but are not yet confirmed as qualifiers for the knockout stages. It is unlikely but not impossible that a team on four points will miss out on qualification, with Wales playing Italy in the final round of matches.

Switzerland require a three-point turnaround and a three-goal swing in goal differential to deny the Welsh one of the top two spots in the group.

Group B

Teams

Belgium, Russia, Finland, Denmark

Qualified

n/a

What can still happen:

All four teams can still qualify.

Group C

Teams

Austria, Netherlands, Ukraine, North Macedonia

Qualified

n/a

What can still happen:

All four teams can still qualify.

Group D

Teams

Czech Republic, England, Croatia, Scotland

Qualified

n/a

What can still happen:

All four teams can still qualify.

Group E

Teams

Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Poland

Qualified

n/a

What can still happen:

All four teams can still qualify.

Group F

Teams

Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary

Qualified

n/a

What can still happen:

All four teams can still qualify.

