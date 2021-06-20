Wayne Rooney has called on England fans to get behind the team after a section of supporters booed the players at full-time of their draw with Scotland.

England struggled to find their rhythm in the goalless draw with their rivals, dropping two points in the race to finish top of Group D.

Scotland did brilliantly to keep England at bay and Rooney was in attendance too see the Three Lions slip up at Wembley.

The former England captain was not impressed with the reaction from some fans and hit out at booing supporters in his Times column.

'England fans have right to boo after Scotland draw' – Southgate understands supporters' reaction

“I was at Wembley with my two oldest lads to watch England draw with Scotland and at full time stood and clapped the players off,” he said.

“Around us there were fans booing the team. It reminded me of my time playing for England, when we were jeered on more than one occasion – and I can tell you it never helped any individual play better, nor helped the team.

“I think we, as a country and England supporters, have to get behind our players. Gareth Southgate and his players did not deserve to be booed on Friday.

“I know, 100 per cent, that they are giving everything to help England do well.

Those players are young lads and I know, first hand, how hard it is wearing that England shirt and walking off to boos.

“Be patient with them. There is plenty of quality in that squad and there is still a good opportunity for England to do something at Euro 2020, so why make their task more difficult?

“Booing will not make anyone play better. Overreactions are not what we need."

He added: “Patience. Let’s get behind this team and stay behind them.

There is a lot of pressure playing for England. There is no need to boo.

England can still finish top of their group if they beat the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday, while Scotland too can qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Croatia.

Southgate has already defended his players and confirmed on Sunday that Harry Kane would keep his spot in their next game, despite supporters criticising the striker for his performance against Scotland.

