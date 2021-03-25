Denmark has become what is thought to be the first government to confirm minimum capacity for the multi-nation European Championship, seemingly dismissing speculation that the tournament could be moved to one country.

Minister of Culture Joy Mogensen says Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium will host at least 12,000 fans, which could increase depending on the coronavirus situation nearer the time.

England’s Football Association has already said it intends to have a minimum of 27,000 spectators for its matches at Wembley, but that number is yet to be signed off by the UK Government.

The 12 host cities (Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg) have until April 7 to give detailed plans to UEFA about how it will manage the pandemic around the tournament.

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of European football’s governing body, has already said that nations will need to allow fans into their stadiums or they could be stripped of hosting matches.

There have been reports in recent months that England could stage the event on its own, but Copenhagen’s confirmation seems to have ended that possibility.

“The European Championships in football on Danish soil. Those words really say it all. This is the first time this is happening. Therefore, it gets a special message”, Mogensen told Danish broadcaster DR

What we are going to report now is at least 12,000 spectators in the Park, unless the expert group can come up with a recommendation that goes higher.

“The reason why we say 12,000 spectators at the moment, before the expert group is ready, is because we have the experience from the Superliga last summer.

“We got these experiences with sectioning (off areas) and one meter distance, then you could have more people together in a summer period”.

The delayed European Championship is due to start on June 11 and run until July 11.

