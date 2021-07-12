After 51 matches in 30 days, Euro 2020 is finished and in the history books. It was a tournament that caught the imagination of fans across Europe, but especially those of Italy who celebrated their team winning the whole thing by beating England on penalties at Wembley on Sunday night.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer whilst Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Player of the Tournament award and Pedri the Young Player. But which players made it into the Eurosport Team of the Tourmament. ?

Here is a selection of the 11 players who shone brighter than all others at Euro 2020 from the Eurosport team.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Kasper Schmeichel, Jordan Pickford and Tomas Vaclik all had good tournaments, but no goalkeeper made as big a difference for their team as Gianluigi Donarumma did for Italy, he even finished as the player of the tournament. Still just 22 Donnarumma certainly has room to grow as a keeper but even at his tender age he is already one of the best in the world. It's frightening to think how good he might become.

Kyle Walker (England)

We really wanted to put Denzel Dumfries here, but ultimately Walker was mostly exceptional and played in a team that made it all the way to a final. Walker was meant to drop off when his pace stopped being a factor, instead under Pep Guardiola he has evolved as a defender and is now one of the smartest players in this England team.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Italy’s success at Euro 2020 was built on a strong defensive foundation and Leonardo Bonucci was their main man at the back. The 34-year-old wasn’t just a physical presence, he was central to the way the Azzurri played out from defence. Even when Bonucci’s long-time partner Giorgio Chiellini was missing through injury, he held things together.

Simon Kjaer (Denmark)

Simon Kjaer was praised for the leadership he showed during the events of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 fixture, but the AC Milan centre back also demonstrated his quality on the pitch. Kjaer was a rock in defence for Denmark and marshalled a back three that took Kasper Hjulmand’s team further than anyone envisaged they would get.

Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

While Leonardo Spinazzola missed the semi-final and the final through injury, he made his mark in the five games he played for Italy at Euro 2020. Without the Roma full back as an outlet high up the left wing, Roberto Mancini’s game plan wouldn’t have worked as effectively. Italy lost a dimension when Spinazzola was sidelined for the final two rounds of the tournament.

Paul Pogba (France)

Euro 2020 was shaping up to be Paul Pogba’s tournament until France allowed their concentration to slip for the final 10 minutes of their quarter-final against Switzerland. The 28-year-old demonstrated all sides of his game and scored one of the goals of the whole tournament just minutes before Les Blues’ collapse. The level of his performance is shown by the fact he is one of just two players from a team that didn't make at least the semi-finals.

Jorginho (Italy)

There can’t be many unconvinced of Jorginho’s qualities after watching him control games for Italy at Euro 2020. The 29-year-old entered Euro 2020 having won the Champions League for Chelsea and he carried that form into the tournament. Mancini’s system wouldn’t have worked without Jorginho setting the tempo and breaking up opposition moves in the middle.

Pedri (Spain)

You would have never known on the basis of his performances at Euro 2020 that Pedri is still only 18. Everything Spain did at the tournament flowed through the Barcelona playmaker who grew in influence with every match he played. After Spain’s semi-final exit to Italy, Luis Enrique claimed not even Andres Iniesta was as good at 18 as Pedri is. He might have a point.

Raheem Sterling (England)

There was much pre-tournament debate over whether or not Raheem Sterling should start for England. That debate, however, was settled pretty quickly as the 26-year-old became England’s most reliable source of goals and final third invention. After a difficult club campaign, Euro 2020 saw Sterling back to his best.

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Patrik Schick announced himself at Euro 2020 with a 50-yard stunner against Scotland and he built on that with further goals against Croatia, Netherlands and Denmark. The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who proved himself as the perfect all-round attacking frontman, was one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

While Federico Chiesa didn’t start every game for Italy at Euro 2020, the Juventus wide man provided the individual brilliance his team needed at some crucial moments. It was Chiesa’s goal that gave Italy the upper hand in their semi-final win over Spain. The 23-year-old grew into the tournament and gave the Azzurri a cutting edge.

