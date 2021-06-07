Ben White has been called up to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

White made his debut against Austria last Wednesday and will take the spot vacated by Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold.

Euro 2020 England's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euros with thigh injury 03/06/2021 AT 17:08

After months of speculation Alexander-Arnold eventually made the cut but then suffered a thigh injury in the win over Austria.

Southampton set-piece expert James Ward-Prowse was tipped to get the nod from Southgate after Alexander-Arnold’s exit, but the England boss has decided to bolster his defence instead.

Southgate hinted after England’s 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday his decision would be based on what his squad needs rather than because one particular stand-by player impressed him.

"Prowsey’s professionalism and approach all week given the disappointment of being left out has been first class,” Southgate said.

Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee

“The decision won’t necessarily be about the performances today.

It’s going to be positional and the area we feel we need the most cover.

White can also play in midfield if needs be, with the likes of Jordan Henderson still recovering from an injury problem and playing for the first time in several months against Romania on Sunday.

Henderson missed a penalty on his return in the victory over Romania, but the win was marred once again by booing England fans.

Supporters booed England players taking the knee in support of anti-racism and Southgate admitted he expected the reaction after supporters did the same against Austria.

“I sadly sort of expected what happened to happen,” he said.

'He's like a slippery eel' - Southgate praises Saka

“We have accepted that as a group. It’s not going to stop what we’re doing and what we believe.

“It’s not going to stop my support for our players and staff. We’re going to have to live with that.”

England's focus is now on their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday. The Three Lions are aiming to win Group D, which also includes Czech Republic and Scotland.

Euro 2020 'I told him three weeks ago' - Southgate on inaccurate Alexander-Arnold reports 01/06/2021 AT 18:23