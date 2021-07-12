Euro 2020 is over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on what was a captivating tournament that gripped fans all over the continent as Italy got their hands on the trophy.

Who were the standout players? What were the memorable moments?

We decided to hand out some unofficial awards to mark the great and good of Euro 2020 now that another tournament is in the history books.

Best Player - Jorginho (Italy)

A number of Italian players stood out at Euro 2020 - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Spinazzola, Marco Verratti - but Jorginho was the one who kept the Azzurri ticking throughout the tournament. Not only this, but the 29-year-old (who made more interceptions than anyone else in the final against England) was extremely effective in the way Italy broke up opposition moves.

2021 has been a good year for Jorginho. First, he was a key part of the Chelsea team that won the Champions League, but Euro 2020 was where he demonstrated his best form. Roberto Mancini's system got the best out of him on both sides of the ball. Previously maligned for passing without purpose, Jorginho silenced his critics this month, and then some.

Best Young Player - Pedri (Spain)

Having broken through for Barcelona last season, Pedri was predicted to be a key figure for Spain at Euro 2020, but the 18-year-old still managed to exceed all expectations. The teenager started all six games La Roja played at the tournament as Luis Enrique built his team around a player likened to Andres Iniesta.

Indeed, Enrique himself made that comparison after Spain’s semi-final defeat to Italy, claiming that not even Iniesta had the talent at 18 that Pedri does. Spain found themselves stuck between two generations at Euro 2020, but in Pedri they have found the player they will revolve around for at least a decade to come.

Best Defender - Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Italy's greatest strength was in their resolve at the back and Bonucci was their standout performer in this area of the pitch. Giorgio Chiellini also enjoyed an excellent tournament, and may well have outshone his centre back partner in the final, but Bonucci sparkled in almost every match he played.

The 34-year-old wasn't just a physical presence at the back for Italy, he was central to how they constructed attacking moves from deep. There are few ball-playing central defenders with the poise of Bonucci. Italy's midfield trio of Nicolo Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verratti drew a lot of plaudits, but they needed Bonucci to feed them the ball.

Best Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Kasper Schmeichel, Yann Sommer and Tomas Vaclik all enjoyed strong tournaments, but Donnarumma was the best number one at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old has been the subject of much discussion this summer after leaving AC Milan as a free agent at the end of last season, but underlined why he is worth the fuss with a string of impressive performances for Italy as they went all the way.

Donnarumma's giant frame makes him a daunting figure between the posts, but he also played an important role in springing Italy forward on the break - see his ball forward which led to Italy's semi-final goal against Spain. Seemingly set for Paris Saint-Germain, the 22-year-old will be at the top of the game for a long time to come.

Best Manager - Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Most international managers don’t have the time to impose intricate tactical ideas on their players, such is the lack of time on the training ground. Mancini somehow managed it, though, with Italy completely synchronised in their on and off-the-ball play. Capable of sitting deep or dominating midfield, the Azzurri were the best-coached team at Euro 2020.

Mancini didn’t always get the credit he deserved for turning Manchester City into a Premier League superpower, but this Italy team has been hailed as his managerial masterpiece. The 56-year-old is already tied down as Azzurri boss until 2026. Even more will be expected of Mancini’s team at the 2022 World Cup.

Heroes of the Tournament - Denmark

The events of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 fixture shocked the football world. By all accounts, Christian Eriksen’s life was saved on the pitch by the medical professionals who treated him for a cardiac arrest midway through the match against Finland. Eriksen, thankfully, was discharged from hospital just a few days later, but the psychological toll taken on his Danish teammate was surely huge.

From these challenging circumstances, though, Denmark were galvanised, both as a team and a nation. They grew with every match they played at the tournament, backed by a fanbase that now saw them for more than just the 11 players on the pitch. From the worst of scenarios, Denmark showed their best side.

Best performance - Andrea Bocelli (opening ceremony)

Opening ceremonies for international tournaments are usually forgettable affairs best ignored (I mean, Robbie Williams opened the 2018 World Cup who remembers that?). The Italians, though, knew what they were doing when they rolled out the legendary Andrea Bocelli to serenade the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

After the last 18 months, it was impossible not to feel a lump in the throat as Nessun Dorma carried across the Roman air. The sight of fans in the stands hinted at a long overdue return to normality as Bocelli brought the house down. Forget Billy Gilmour versus England or Luke Shaw versus Ukraine - this was the performance of Euro 2020.

Best goal - Patrik Schick (Czech Republic v Scotland)

Paul Pogba, Lorenzo Insigne, Andriy Yarmolenko and Aleksei Miranchuk all scored stunners at Euro 2020, but Patrick Schick’s 50-yard strike for Czech Republic against Scotland, the longest-range goal in the history of the Euros, was surely the goal of the tournament in the eyes of most.

While the opportunity was produced by a ricochet from a Scotland shot on the edge of the Czech Republic box, Schick demonstrated exceptional awareness to recognise in a split-second just how far David Marshall was off his line. The way the Bayer Leverkusen striker bent in his finish, bringing the ball from outside to in to eliminate Marshall as a factor even further, was also impressive.

Best own-goal - Pedri (Spain v Croatia)

That this was recorded in the history books as a Pedri own-goal will always be something of an anomaly given whose mistake it was that led to the calamity, but nonetheless this was a moment that will receive a primetime slot on this Christmas’s football bloopers DVDs.

Faced with controlling a relatively tame back pass by Pedri, Unai Simon somehow managed to let the ball squeeze under his foot and into the back of his own net. Spain ultimately recovered to see off Croatia in extra time, but the own-goal added to the sense that they have yet to find the right long-term goalkeeper.

Best save - Rui Patricio (Portugal v France)

Pogba clearly believed he’d scored with a 25-yard rasper for France in their final group game against Portugal. Rui Patricio had other ideas, though, producing a Superman dive to push the ball onto the woodwork. Not only this, the Portuguese number one was quickly back on his feet to save from Antoine Griezmann on the rebound.

The reaction of the players on the pitch told the story. Pogba’s expression was one of disbelief. He had been ready to celebrate one of the best goals of his career. Griezmann was similarly slack-jawed. Portugal won’t remember Euro 2020 with much fondness, but Patricio will always have this save.

