Former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder Roy Keane has mocked the idea that Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson should go to Euro 2020 despite injury problems.

Henderson has missed almost four months through injury and has yet to play for England in their friendlies before the European Championships. He was named on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s tie with Romania, and Keane believes he should not be there at all.

“It’s already a distraction for Jordan,” he told ITV.

Euro 2020 Wenger backs England to be serious challengers to 'super favourites' France at Euro 2020 AN HOUR AGO

“I was convinced he was going to play the other day. I know there’s talk he’ll come out for the second half, but why not start him in the first 45 minutes where there will be more intensity?

“In the second half there are going to be plenty of changes. I think it is a huge distraction, I don’t think he should be involved.

“If he can’t start the game against Romania, because physically and mentally today’s game won’t be that tough for him... He’s an experienced player but he’s not kicked a ball in three months, going to a European Championship, it’s not right.

Southgate: England 'more determined than ever to take the knee' at Euro 2020 despite boos

“I’ve heard people say they want him around the place - for what? Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing-song? Does he do quizzes in the evenings?”

Euro 2020 Disaster for Trent, but a minor blip for England - The Warm-Up 04/06/2021 AT 06:45