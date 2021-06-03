Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of England's Euro 2020 campaign after picking up a thigh injury in the friendly win over Austria.

The Liverpool defender limped off in the dying minutes of the 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium after appearing to be in some discomfort following an attempt to clear the ball.

Despite walking off the pitch unaided, scans today confirmed he will be sidelined for up to six weeks with the injury.

The 22-year-old reportedly suffered a grade two tear, ruling him out of the tournament which begins on June 11.

The news is a devastating blow to Alexander-Arnold whose place in the squad had already been under much scrutiny.

Having been dropped by manager Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' World Cup qualifiers in the spring, there were suggestions in the build up to the final 26-man squad announcement for the Euros that the right back would be left out.

Alexander-Arnold was ultimately included by his manager , however, news of his injury will come as a major disappointment ahead of the tournament.

In a statement, England confirmed the news and revealed a replacement will be confirmed on Sunday when England play their final warm-up game against Romania:

"The Liverpool player sustained a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough.

A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22 year old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation.

Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday’s return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

