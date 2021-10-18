UEFA are expected to order that England play at least one game behind closed doors at their disciplinary panel meets on Monday to investigate crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Ticketless England fans clashes with police and stewards as they forced their way into the stadium ahead of England´s first final appearance since 1966, against Italy in July.

UEFA's disciplinary panel will scrutinise the behaviour of England fans that day and the security operation in place at Wembley, while the FA faces an additional four charges relating to the disturbance of national anthems by fans, pitch invasions, throwing objects and the use of fireworks.

Under UEFA rules the FA is responsible for the behaviour of England fans, and England´s governing football body have requested a personal hearing with the panel over video conference with a decision expected on Monday evening or Tuesday.

Capacity for the match had been reduced from 90,000 to 60,000 due to coronavirus restrictions, and with 30,000 spare seats in the ground many ticketless fans and those with tickets too began to cause trouble even five hours before kick-off.

Fans show their support as they make their way down Olympic Way during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Fans reported seeing fans urinating and taking drugs in the densely populated residential area, while ticket-checking cordons had been breached in the hours ahead of kick-off, with fans outnumbering stewards and police.

Many fans with tickets entered the stadium to find their seats had been taken by those who had entered the ground illegally.

19 police officers were injured during the operation, with 49 arrests made.

The scenes at Wembley in July have thrown into doubt England´s ability to host the 2030 World Cup, for which it is considering a joint bid with the home nations and Ireland. Wembley would host the final.

