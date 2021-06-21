Belgium’s win over Finland in their third Euro 2020 game ensured that England, France, Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland qualified for the knockout round.

A quirk of the 24-team format means nations can progress - or be eliminated - based on the results in other groups. The best four third-placed teams will join the six group winners and six runners-up in the last 16.

A Lukas Hradecky own goal 16 minutes from time opened the scoring for Belgium, before Romelu Lukaku added another with nine minutes remaining.

That left the Danes on three points along with Russia and Finland, but they qualified for the next round courtesy of their superior goal difference. Finland must wait to see if they will be one of the best third-placed teams.

England will play Czech Republic on Tuesday, which could still be a contest as Gareth Southgate’s team attempts to finish top of the group.

