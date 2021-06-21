England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after an "interaction" with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour after Friday’s match at Euro 2020.
England and Scotland played out a 0-0 draw at Wembley and Chelsea midfielder Gilmour has since tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, England internationals Chilwell and Mount, two fellow Chelsea players, will now self-isolate as a precaution.
England have released a statement addressing the matter, saying:
“As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.”
England next play the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, needing a win to top Group D, while Scotland’s next game is against Croatia at the same time.
