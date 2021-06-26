Gareth Bale walked away from the microphone as he refused to answer questions on his international future after Wales’ 4-0 defeat to Denmark.

The 31-year-old Welsh international cut a frustrated figure as the goals racked up for their opponents, and speaking after the game he admitted that he and his colleagues were disappointed.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Not how we wanted the game to go.

“From our point of view we started the game very well in the first 25 minutes.

“We conceded a goal and the game changed. Then we conceded a goal which gave them momentum. To finish the game like this is disappointing. The boys are angry and frustrated, but I’d rather go out kicking and screaming.”

Kieffer Moore appeared to be fouled in the build-up to Denmark’s second goal, and the Real Madrid forward disputed the decision.

“You play the ball through the back of someone it’s a foul, but it is what it is, no point making excuses now. Of course it’s disappointing,” he said.

“We missed an opportunity. One thing we can't fault is the effort the boys showed. That’s the minimum.”

When asked what his plans for the future were, he simply then ignored the question and walked off out of sight.

