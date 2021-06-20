Gareth Southgate has said that Harry Kane will start for England in their next Euro 2020 game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

A win for England would ensure they top their group, though it is not clear if that would give them the easiest side of the draw for the whole tournament with the runners-up in Group F - containing France, Germany and Portugal - waiting in the last 16 for the Group D winners.

England and Kane’s last game came against Scotland when the two sides played out a 0-0 draw , with Southgate’s men giving a disappointing performance after their encouraging 1-0 victory over Croatia in their first match.

Kane has come in for criticism after failing to produce his best football and is yet to score at the tournament, and some have suggested that Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham this summer is clouding his focus.

England’s manager spoke to ITV and praised his captain, and said that he would not be dropped for the third group game.

Southgate said: "He’s our most important player. He’s fundamental not only because of the goals he scores but with everything else he brings to the team.

"I know there will be questions about him, but he has been through this 100 times before.

"I've answered that in this role several times in the past, and he has come up with the goals to help us win games, and I expect that to be the case moving forward."

