England manager Gareth Southgate will name a 30-strong provisional squad including Trent Alexander-Arnold for Euro 2020 as he looks to account for a number of injury worries.

The Liverpool wing-back has been in and out of Southgate’s national squad as his form has fluctuated through the season.

England’s official Twitter account confirmed that the announcement would be made on Tuesday with a press conference at 2pm. Southgate will then reduce the squad to 26 on June 1.

The former Middlesbrough manager has concerns over Harry Maguire, the Manchester United captain, as he is still suffering from an ankle ligament injury that could keep him out of his club’s Europa League final with Villarreal on Wednesday night in Gdansk.

Next weekend will see Manchester City face Chelsea in Porto in the Champions League final, meaning there is scope for fresh injuries to change Southgate’s plans.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is to undergo minor knee surgery, according to his club manager Sean Dyche, and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a minor problem. Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffered a shoulder injury against West Brom in the final game of the season.

