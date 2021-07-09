Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that England had an easier route to the final because of their home advantage.

England have played six of their seven games so far at Wembley, giving them more games in front of their countrymen than any other team including Italy, who have played some games in Rome.

Chiellini was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final when England will again play at Wembley, and the 36-year-old Juventus defender was perhaps employing some mind games, particularly as he also suggested Gareth Southgate’s team do not play an attractive style of football.

“They might not be easy on the eye, but they are hard to beat,” he began.

“I immediately thought England would be a serious candidate to win the Euros. They have quality and physicality, are solid and organised.

They reached the semi-final at the World Cup, plus it was predictable England would be in the final of the Euros, as they played six out of seven games on home turf.

Chiellini believes Harry Kane is England's main threat entering the final and is also wary of the danger any of the Three Lions' attackers could pose.

"Kane is a player I have always liked a great deal," Chiellini added.

“I remember one of his first internationals in Turin and he immediately made a good impression on me. We’ve been fortunate enough to play against Tottenham, so I know him well.

“England aren’t just Kane, though, as they also have exceptional players attacking down the wings. Their bench alone could win the Euros, as yesterday they had Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Phil Foden.

“It’s going to be a great game of football, neither side will be afraid and we’ll both respect each other.”

