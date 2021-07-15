Harry Maguire has backed Gareth Southgate to lead England at the next World Cup after the England manager cast doubt over his future following Euro 2020.

Southgate is under contract until 2022 and has committed himself to staying in the post until the Qatar World Cup in 18 months.

Maguire has emerged as a real leader in Southgate’s side and the centre-back said it was a relief to know the manager would lead them at the World Cup.

“It is good that everything is settled. You don’t want anything hanging over the team,” he said.

He has done an amazing job from when he first took over. We spoke about how we wanted to be recognised as the best team.

“So to reach the final of Euro 2020 is a great achievement but we now have to take the next step and be convincing in these big games and these big moments.

“I think Gareth has done an amazing job and deserves the credit and deserves another opportunity.”

Southgate will be in charge six-and-half years when England eventually go to the World Cup and the FA has already said they want Southgate to pen a new deal.

But after England were beaten in the Euro 2020 final by Italy, Southgate refused to say he was sure he would sign a new deal.

He said: “I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should, and I never want to outstay my welcome.”

Maguire thinks Southgate is the perfect man to coach England, describing the 50-year-old as ‘ruthless’.

“I think the way Gareth handles the squad and the togetherness of the squad is a big reason why we have been on this journey together and where we have ended up,” the defender said.

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England speaks with his players including Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford before the penalty shootout Image credit: Getty Images

“The relationship we have got from fans to players, to media and the staff.

“I think we feel we are all on this journey together and that is really important. We all want the same thing.

“The past has made it difficult to do that due to the small number of knockout games we had won. We had not won enough. Over the last two tournaments we have done that.”

“I think he can be ruthless,” he continued. “He has that side to him. He makes big decisions and is not scared of anything.”

