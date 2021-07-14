Harry Maguire revealed he father suffered suspected broken ribs after being caught up in a ‘stampede’ at Wembley.

The centre-back’s father was supporting Maguire in the Euro 2020 final when England took on Italy in front of a full-capacity Wembley.

Speaking to The Sun, Maguire called for improvements in fan safety and said it was a terrifying experience for his father.

"My dad was in the stampede,” he said.

I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn't go to the game. It was scary - he said he was scared and I don't want anyone to experience that at a football match.

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most.

“He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss - he got on with it.

"I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn't happen again.

“Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it."

He added: "Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again."

UEFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings against England for the behaviour of their fans and Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham branded the supporters responsible for the incidents as ‘drunken yobs’.

The ugly scenes could hurt England’s chances of being awarded a Word Cup, but Maguire hopes officials can learn from the events during the final.

He said: “Wembley is an amazing place. It has been an amazing home and the fans and the way they have acted have been unbelievable, apart from the odd few in a final.

"We need to learn and we will - and it would be an amazing place to hold the World Cup."

