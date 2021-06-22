Jack Grealish is set to start for England against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, according to a report.

The Telegraph claims that the Aston Villa captain could be in line to replace Mason Mount, who will self-isolate - as will Ben Chilwell - after the Chelsea duo came into contact with their club teammate Billy Gilmour after the weekend Group D game against Scotland.

Grealish came on as a substitute for that game to little effect, but could now make his first start in the Euros. Mount and Chilwell may both miss England’s last-16 game which means that Grealish could convince manager Gareth Southgate that he should hold down his place.

Harry Maguire is due to replace Tyrone Mings, who has been deputising for the Manchester United captain as he recovers from a ligament problem.

The paper also suggests that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could feature on the right wing, despite being accustomed to playing on the other flank.

Kyle Walker is expected to return to the team, and Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are due to retain their position in midfield. It is not believed that either of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho or Jude Bellingham will start the match.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are due to hold down their positions in attack.

