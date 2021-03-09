Joachim Low will step down as Germany boss after the European championships in the summer.

Low has been the head coach since 2006 and led Die Mannschaft to 2014 World Cup glory in Brazil.

During his tenure Germany was runner-up at Euro 2008 and won the 2017 Confederations Cup. He was also in charge for their high-profile 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

"I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament," Low said in a statement.

"Proud, because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country. And because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development.

I have had great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment."

DFB President Fritz Keller said: "I have great respect for Joachim Low's decision.

"The DFB knows what it has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football.

"Jogi Low has had German football like no other for years. Not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity.

"The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us, the DFB, the necessary time to calmly, and with a sense of proportion, name his successor."

