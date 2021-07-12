A mural of Marcus Rashford has been vandalised after England lost to Italy at the Euro 2020 final.

The painting in Withington, Manchester, was marked in the aftermath of England’s defeat to Italy on Sunday night.

The Manchester United striker was one of three players along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka who missed a penalty in the shootout against the eventual winners. Each of the players have since been racially abused online.

Swear words were drawn on the mural along with the word ‘Saka,’ and the Greater Manchester Police said they would investigate, following a report of the incident.

Ch Supt Paul Savill said: "Hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city."

The mural was commissioned for Rashford’s charity work against child food poverty which came to prominence last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mural reads: "Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose."

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burham called the vandalism a ‘despicable, shame ful act.’

"We could not be more proud of Marcus Rashford and his role in taking our country to its first major final in 55 years,” he continued.

Local residents have since posted messages of support on the mural.

Both England manager Gareth Southgate and team captain Harry Kane have spoken out against the abuse received by the players.

