Gareth Southgate confirmed that Phil Foden is a doubt for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

England contest their first international tournament final since 1966 and Foden has been at the heart of their success, with the Manchester City midfielder impressing.

However the youngster has a foot problem that saw him sit out training, and Southgate is awaiting further news.

“He's still a doubt for tomorrow's game, we're expecting a new report from the medical team that should come out later today,” Southgate told the press on Saturday evening.

The former Middlesbrough manager praised Italy’s team, managed by Roberto Mancini, but pointed out they have done well against other technically adept midfields.

“I think when you’re a coaching team you watch everything and you have to decide the most important info for the players. Try and adapt the game to our strengths and highlight their weaknesses,” he said.

Italy have fantastic players, a tactical plan, an experienced coach and an amazing record.

"Our midfield have played against Luka Modric and Toni Kroos and adapted brilliantly.

“We have our own strengths. We’ll do the same tomorrow.”

Southgate famously missed a penalty at Euro 1996 against Germany to send his side out at the semi-final stage, and as a result had struggled to listen to the Three Lions song, which will be performed before the final on Sunday at Wembley.

“I didn’t want to listen to it for 15 years because it was too painful. You have to know the English to know our humour, it’s quite unique,” he explained.

“It’s not arrogant, it’s making fun of ourselves. The atmosphere inside Wembley has been great, when we started two or three years ago we had fans throwing paper aeroplanes.

“There was apathy and now the energy is fantastic. The players need that warmth and support.”

'We must be carefree and a bit crazy to beat England' - Italy captain Chiellini

He also asked that England fans should not boo the Wembley anthem when it is played tomorrow.

"It’s important that our fans respect the opposition. We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires us even more.

“It won’t help the team, we can intimidate the opponents and boo during the game, but we need to be respectful.

