Rio Ferdinand believes that Italy’s 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening Euro 2020 will not be their best performance of the tournament.

The former England international was inspired to utter the opinion after Roberto Mancini’s side appeared to confirm the suspicions of many that they could be a threat this summer.

Three second half goals - an own-goal from Merih Demiral, and one each for Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne - secured three points at the Stadio Olimpico, and BBC pundit Ferdinand was impressed.

He said of the showing that: “I don't even think we've seen the best of Italy," as he discussed with fellow pundit Cesc Fabregas the sheer depth Italy had at their disposal.

Manager Roberto Mancini was able to call on Juventus star Federico Chiesa from the bench whilst PSG midfielder Marco Verratti was unable for the match.

"It will make people sit and stand up, if you play against Italy you will have to do well," he added.

“There will be tougher tests that lie ahead but they dealt with Turkey emphatically.

“This will wake up a few people if they had any doubts about Italy.”

Ferdinand continued "Italy executed today in terms of a tactical perspective and individually too, you saw their togetherness after the game. If the spirit wasn't there to see, it is now."

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer said: “Italy were impressive in everything they did, not only with the ball but without it too. Going in threes and fours, they were too good and too quick.

“Turkey ran out of ideas and Italy's passing was crisp, they had an energy about the game.

“Turkey were made to look very average by a very good Italy side.”

