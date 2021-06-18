Sergio Busquets has returned a negative covid test after an earlier positive result forced him to miss Spain’s first Euro 2020 game.

Busquets, who captains the Spain team, missed the 0-0 draw with Sweden, but is now free to rejoin the squad in Seville. Spain’s next fixture is against Spain on Saturday.

A statement on the national team website said: "The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain camp this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville once Covid-19 has been overcome.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the result of the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours.

Sergio Busquets will meet his team-mates again hours before the trip to Seville on the eve of Spain's second match at Euro 2020, which will be played against Poland."

The 32-year-old Barcelona midfielder had tested positive for coronavirus a week before the start of the tournament, which resulted in Spain using their under-21 team in a friendly against Lithuania as all senior players had to undergo their own tests.

Spain’s squad has now been vaccinated, and no other players have tested positive.

