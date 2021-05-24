Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2020, taking place in the summer of 2021, making it the first time the defender has not been in the squad since Euro 2004.

The 35-year-old won the last of his 180 caps in March, but his season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injury and he has played just seven times for the La Liga club this calendar year.

Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed his Spain squad player by player in a press conference on Monday with Aymeric Laporte getting called up after he switched allegiances from France to Spain earlier this month.

There are no Real Madrid players in his squad and Enrique has left two spaces unoccupied, even with Ramos not making the cut.

"It was a very difficult decision but Ramos has not been able to compete or train very much recently," Enrique told reporters.

I would have liked Ramos to be in the squad but I did not think it was viable because he has practically been unable to compete.

SPAIN SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

